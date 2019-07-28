GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man was shot early Sunday morning at a Shell gas station in Grand Rapids.
Police responded to the scene at East Beltline Avenue SE around 4 a.m.
Police do not yet have information regarding a suspect or what lead up to the shooting.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
