GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man was shot early Sunday morning at a Shell gas station in Grand Rapids.

Police responded to the scene at East Beltline Avenue SE around 4 a.m.

Police do not yet have information regarding a suspect or what lead up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.