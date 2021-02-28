Man shot, Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in mobile home park

The Kent County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

On Sunday around 6:30 a.m., a man was shot after a shooting happened on Mercury Drive just off of Galaxy Drive at Algoma Estate mobile home park.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting and deputies have confirmed that one person was shot and has been transported to an area hospital. It is unknown of the victims current condition.

KCSO on scene of a shooting on Mercury Dr NE in Algoma Township. One subject shot and transported to area hospital. There is no immediate safety concerns to the community. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) February 28, 2021

The situation that led to the shooting is currently unknown, but police set up a perimeter with a K-9 unit assisting the investigation on scene.

The suspect responsible for the shooting is in custody.

Kent County Sheriff's have blocked off Summit Avenue, South of 13 Mile Road with a heavy police presence on the scene. They say there is no danger to the public at this time.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is on the scene and this story will be updated as we learn more. For now it is best to avoid that area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.