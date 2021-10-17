Man steals car, leads two police chases Sunday evening in Hudsonville

Holland officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the driver fled. The situation turned into a police chase. A foot chase ensued a short time later.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A stolen car resulted in two police chases on Sunday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Around 4:24 p.m., the Holland Police Department saw a Gray Chrysler 300 in the area of east 32nd Avenue and Waverly Road. The car had been reported stolen.

Holland officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled.

The situation turned into a police chase, with officers following the driver into Hudsonville.

The suspect began driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. The chase was then terminated, police said.

A short time later, deputies spotted the suspect on foot near Chicago Drive and New Holland near Hudsonville. The officers approached the suspect and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The stolen car was located abandoned in a nearby neighborhood. The suspect was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

