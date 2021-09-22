x
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes tractor into tree in Mecosta County

Police say the 69-year-old man from Hersey driving the tractor is hospitalized.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police lights image.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene of an accident where a man suffered a medical issue and crashed into a tree. 

Around 3:37 p.m., officers arrived at 23 Mile Road near 108th Avenue in Green Township, where they were notified of a crash. 

Police say a 69-year-old man from Hersey was driving a tractor when he suffered an unknown medical injury. The tractor veered off the road, striking a tree. 

The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. 

