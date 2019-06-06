EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man was arrested Wednesday night after damaging multiple cars and resisting officer's commands.

According to police, Brent Michael Bowler, 23, of Greenville, was seen by multiple witnesses damaging vehicles with a bat.

When officers arrived near the intersection of Wise and Youngman Roads, police say Bowler was aggressive, defiant and ran away behind several homes carrying a bat.

Police eventually found Bowler, and as they commanded him to drop the bat, he continued to be aggressive and walked toward the deputies with the bat raised. Police said one of the deputies deployed a taser which allowed Bowler to be subdued and taken into custody.

Bowler has been charged with five counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.

He is currently being held at the Montcalm County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

