Man turns himself in for Montcalm County homicide

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A man walked into the lobby of the Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post, telling officers he had murdered someone.

The 37-year-old man from Trufant arrived at the station around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Lakeview troopers, with assistance from the MSP Grand Rapids Post, arrived at a residence in Pine Township, where they discovered a 68-year-old man dead.

The man who turned himself in was taken into custody and is now lodged at the Montcalm County Jail on charges of Open Murder.

Police say the incident is believed to be the result of a live-together domestic situation. The investigation is still ongoing.

