Man who broke into Eminem's house violates probation

A 28-year-old man who twice was convicted of breaking into homes owned by rapper Eminem is in legal trouble again.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich — A 28-year-old man who twice was convicted of breaking into homes owned by rapper Eminem is in legal trouble again.

Matthew Hughes this week pleaded guilty to a probation violation for failing to show up for a September probation appointment.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he assaulted a mall security officer in the southeastern Michigan community of Taylor.

Hughes recently was sentenced to probation after serving 524 days in jail for breaking into Eminem's Clinton Township home in April of last year.

Previously he'd been sentenced to 90 days in jail for entering another property owned by Eminem.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.