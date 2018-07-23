GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Rockford area man who tried to poison his neighbor’s horse with antifreeze was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution for what his attorney called a dispute that got out of hand.

Kevin Roy Greenwald, 59, “thought that maybe it would just cause the horse to have a bad day,’’ defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen said. “He wasn’t trying to kill the horse; didn’t want to kill the horse.’’

The horse did not drink the tainted water. Greenwald’s actions were caught on surveillance camera, which lead to a felony charge of animals – killing/torturing. The offense is punishable by up to four years in prison.

“Just because you have a dispute with your neighbors doesn’t give you carte blanche to poison their animals,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Jay Quist said. “This matter has to be taken very seriously.’’

A condition of probation requires that Greenwald stay away from the neighbors and their livestock, the judge said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department was called in mid-September to investigate a trespassing complaint filed by a couple who live near Greenwald on Nine Mile Road west of Young Avenue NE in Kent County’s Cannon Township.

The neighbor said he witnessed Greenwald on his property. When he checked his security cameras, he noticed Greenwald “near the water container that his horse drinks out of,’’ court records show.

“When they checked the water container, they noticed a green substance was in the water,’’ Kent County detective Adrian Sybenga wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “I interviewed Mr. Greenwald, who admitted to pouring a quarter gallon of antifreeze into the water.’’

Investigators say there was no indication the horse drank the water.

Greenwald told the detective that he was mad at the couple “due to past neighbor problems,’’ court records show. “Additionally, he was mad that their horse had got out of the pen.’’

Schildgen said neighbor disputes “can be some of the worst kinds of disputes that ever take place.’’

“You’re forced to live next to people; there’s nothing you can do about it and everything they do might upset you,’’ Schildgen said. “Does he deserve to be punished? Yes. He accepted responsibility.’’

Greenwald has an otherwise clean record and “succumbed to the problems that happen when you don’t get along with your neighbors,’’ Schildgen told the court.

“I am certain that anybody who has had a problem with a neighbor understands this situation,’’ Schildgen said. “They probably would have handled it differently; I know he wishes he would have handled it differently.’’

Greenwald did not address the court. The neighbors involved in the dispute attended Monday’s sentencing but did not comment.

