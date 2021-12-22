Man who kept diner open to pay bills dies after COVID-19

The man kept the restaurant open in December 2020 in violation of orders from the Michigan health department to help pay hospital bills from his wife's colon cancer.

QUINCY, Mich. — A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19.

John Parney operated the Quincy Diner in Quincy in southern Michigan. He was 62 years old.

Parney was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 in September, went home but quickly developed significant health problems that put him back in the hospital.

Parney died Dec. 14.

He kept the restaurant open in December 2020 in violation of orders from the Michigan health department, which was trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by banning dine-in business.

Parney's wife has colon cancer and they needed the income.

