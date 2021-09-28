Man who posted FBI gang chart on social media gets probation

The government says things could have gone “horribly wrong” if FBI agents had been harmed after the photo was posted on Snapchat.

DETROIT — A Detroit-area man has been placed on probation after he snapped a photo of a gang chart while cleaning an FBI office and posted it on social media.

Anthony Cassani was cleaning an FBI office last year to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when he saw a chart of Detroit gang members.

Cassani has apologized and says he understands that what he did was not simply theft of government property.

Defense attorney Mark Gatesman says the 22-year-old Cassani and other people his age “live their lives online.”

