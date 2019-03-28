DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police in Cass County are asking for help in finding a missing and endangered man.

78-year-old Larry Waldschmidt was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Jefferson Street in Dowagiac while working on his yard. He was reported missing less than an hour later.

Waldschmidt has Alzheimer’s and has a critical insulin dependency.

He might be driving a 2002 white Ford Escape with a Michigan handicap license plate of H1499. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray T-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1205.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.