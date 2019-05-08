LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 79-year-old Kenneth Bernard Moilanen.

Moilanen was last seen near Farley Road in Livingston County's Putnam Township on Sunday around 3 p.m. He never returned to his house in Brighton. Michigan State Police said Moilanen is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and he does not have his necessary medication with him.

Police described Moilanen as 6 feet tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black pants and an Air Force baseball cap.

He was driving a 2013 dark blue Hyundai Sonata with a handicap license plate 507 3J6.

If you have information about Moilanen's whereabouts, call 911, Livingston County Dispatch 517-546-9111 or Brighton City Police 810-227-2700.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.