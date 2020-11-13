x
Map shows COVID-19 risk for event size in each Michigan county

The interactive map shows the larger the event size, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Credit: Michigan in Georgia Tech risk map (Georgia Tech)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — With the holidays just around the corner, it can be challenging deciding to attend a larger family or friend event, however, a new interactive tool shows how risky it could be to attend a large gathering. 

Researchers at Georgia Tech released a "COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool," a peer-reviewed resource that tells you the risk of being around someone with COVID-19, by the event size, in each U.S. county, in real time. 

According to the data, as of Nov. 13, at an event with 10 people, the risk of a person present with COVID-19 is 19% in Wayne County, 30% in Macomb County and 24% in Oakland County. 

If that event is with 25 people, the risk increases to 41% in Wayne County, 59% in Macomb County and 37% in Oakland County. 

In Kent County, the risk of COVID-19 is 92% and Ionia County is 99%. At an event with 100 people, risk levels in almost every Michigan county surpasses 80%. 
COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool
As many parts of the United States begin to lift shelter-in-place, it's crucial for us to be able to estimate the risks involved with resuming non-essential activities, particularly those involving large crowds.
Gatech

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan has risen to 236,225 as of Thursday, including 7,811 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday's update represents a one-day record of 6,940 new cases and 45 new deaths. 

