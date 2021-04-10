Market highlighting minority business owners coming to Grand Rapids Tuesday night

The 'BIPOC Night Market' runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmers Market.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A unique event is happening in Grand Rapids Tuesday night, highlighting local businesses run by Black, Indigenous and people of color.

The event is called the 'BIPOC Night Market,' and it runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmers Market.

The night is hosted by Meijer, Granger Group, Michgan Minority Supply Development Center, Nexus Technology & Services, Robinson’s Popcorn and more.

There will be live entertainment, art and food from 50 different vendors, including local farmers.

"We're trying to be really intentional to have a spectrum of folks who do all kinds of artistry. So food, jewelry, painting, any type of creator. You'll see a little bit of everything," said Eleanor Moreno, a BIPOC market committee member.

Moreno is part of a 10-person committee that has bounced this idea around for years.

The first BIPOC Night Market was held last month, and Moreno says it is important to continue creating opportunities for minorities.

"It's always been hard specifically for folks of color, but especially the last 18 months. Just wanted to create a space that's inclusive, that's built by folks who look like the vendors, and just trying to be really intentional," she said.

"I think grounding ourselves and our own values of thinking how do we elevate what art and food look like to us, and just creating that baseline."

The event will go on rain or shine. The organization hopes to make it a regular occurrence going forward.

