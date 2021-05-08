Married couple from Schoolcraft die in crash

Married couple, 83-year-old Joel Shaffer and his wife, 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer died as a results of their injuries in the crash.

Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of two people on Friday at around 2:52 p.m.

MSP said the driver of a passenger car was traveling eastbound on WXY Ave and as the vehicle was crossing the intersection of southbound US-31, it was struck on the driver's side by a Dodge Durango that was traveling southbound on US-31.

The married couple from Schoolcraft, 83-year-old Joel Shaffer and his passenger (wife) 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer, both died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from Saginaw, suffered minor injuries and his passenger, a 24-year-old female from Flint, suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to Bronson Hospital for medical care.

The crash remains under investigation and MSP said speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.