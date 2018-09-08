A hotel brand that’s part of the Marriott family is coming to a Grand Rapids suburb.

Fairfield Inn & Suites will take up residence in Walker, at 620 Center Dr. NW, according to CBRE Grand Rapids yesterday.

The sale price, seller and buyer were not disclosed.

The property overlooks the I-96-M-37 interchange and neighbors the newly renovated AMC Grand Rapids 18 movie theater.

The new Fairfield Inn & Suites will stand among a row of other hotels: Hampton Inn, Spring Hill Suites by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express.

