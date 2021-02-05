Mary Poppins production moves forward after canceling last year due to COVID

The East Grand Rapids High School production was cancelled last year because of the pandemic but the show must go on.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The show must go on for the East Grand Rapids High School production of Mary Poppins.

Last year it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s been a long process rehearsing. We’ve had a couple of delays and cancellations where we had to push it back so I’m really happy that we’re actually here and we finally made it and I’m pretty pumped," Grace Lawrence, who is staring in the show as Mary Poppins, said.

The cast has their costumes, and the crew is meeting to put the finishing touches on production more than a year in the making.

“The cast and the crew, they’re all my family. It’s been fun to be with everyone again after all this COVID confusion," Maudie McLaughlin, playing Mary Poppins, said.

While a spoon full of sugar makes the medicine go down it’s no match for COVID-19 but still, safety measures were taken during rehearsals including social distancing and mask-wearing.

“We didn’t do the singing and dancing until we held it off for as long as we could. Students started getting vaccinated. I think we have half of our cast or more vaccinated," Jason Marlett, the show's director, said.

The stars of the show say they’re eager for family and friends to finally see it the whimsical characters come to life.

“It’s about learning how to be a better person and better family. Being true to yourself and finding the joy and creativity I’m everything," Lawrence said.

Like Mary Poppins, this show will be practically perfect in every way.

For the showtimes click here.

