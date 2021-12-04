McDonald's restaurants across West Michigan looking to hire more than 3,200 new employees

The hiring effort comes as part of a collaborative effort across the state to hire more than 10,000 workers in total.

McDonald’s restaurants across West Michigan are planning to hire more than 3,200 new employees beginning this week.

Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment.

Additionally, to ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants implemented nearly 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and more.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world and are committed to inspiring workplaces where everyone – from crew to C-suite – is equally supported and empowered to realize their full potential.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them or they can text “APPLY” to 36453.

