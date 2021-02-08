MDHHS: At least 16 COVID cases linked to Muskegon Bike Time

The health department says that anyone who attended may have been exposed to the virus.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Monday that at least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Muskegon Bike Time event.

Muskegon Bike Time was held July 15-18. The MDHHS says that anyone who attended may have been exposed to the virus.

“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines."

Recent CDC guidance states that fully vaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 should be tested for the virus within three to five days of exposure. Masks should be worn indoors for 14 days or until a negative test is received. If a fully vaccinated person tests positive, the CDC recommends they isolate for 10 days.

