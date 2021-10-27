MDHHS, Benton Harbor extend bottled water distribution, releases upcoming schedule

Residents are still being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing additional bottled water distribution to Benton Harbor residents.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 10 a.m.-noon.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4.-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (self service)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 739 Pipestone St., 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (self service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

As of the end of the day Tuesday, MDHHS and volunteers had provided 95,829 cases of free bottled water at community distribution sites and deliveries to residents who are homebound or lack access to transportation.

