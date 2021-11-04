MDHHS encourages Michiganders to test carbon monoxide detectors as temps drop

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be caused by items used during the colder months, like chimneys, furnaces and space heaters.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders to check their carbon monoxide detectors as the temperature decreases. A detector should be on each level of a home, be tested regularly and have all batteries replaced every six months.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that is caused by burning a fossil fuel. It cannot be smelled, tasted or seen, and poisoning by the gas can be deadly.

“Taking small steps like making sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector can make a huge difference if you’re unknowingly exposed,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

“Furnaces, water heaters, dryers, lanterns, space heaters, fireplaces, chimneys and gas stoves all produce this colorless, odorless, tasteless and poisonous gas known as the ‘Invisible Killer’ which requires an electronic sensor to detect," said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. "Michigan residents should install an inexpensive carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home and test them every month with your smoke alarm.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that roughly 50,000 people each year suffer from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The MDHHS says Michiganders should follow these safety tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning:

Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. Detectors on every level of your home, including the basement, are strongly recommended. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware and big box stores. Daylight Saving Time is a good time each year to replace the batteries in your detector and push the “Test” button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detector every five years or according to manufacturer’s instructions. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, RVs and boats with enclosed cabins.

Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is functionally sound and vents properly outside the home.

Never run a gasoline, kerosene or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide.

Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage or right next to windows or doors.

Never run a car in an enclosed space. If a vehicle is running, you must have a garage door open to the outside.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. If you believe you have been exposed to carbon monoxide, you should go outside for fresh air and call 911.

