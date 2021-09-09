MDHHS: Michiganders can now access immunization records online

The immunization portal will allow users to view their vaccination records and print a replacement COVID-19 vaccine card if needed.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday the Michigan Immunization Portal, which allows Michiganders to access their vaccination records online.

The portal was funded through a CDC grant and launched in mid-August. Users will be able to view, download and print their immunization records that are posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR).

“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smart phone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”

Those interested in using the portal must make a MILogin account and upload a valid government-issued photo ID. This will keep users from accessing others' information.

The MDHHS says immunizations received in other states or countries may not appear on the portal, and records can be requested from your physician's office. In addition, the portal is only available for those 18 and older, so children's records must be received from their physician.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.