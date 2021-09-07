MDOT using virtual career fair next week to fill 100 seasonal positions

MDOT is hosting virtual career fairs to help fill a number of seasonal and permanent positions. To attend, simply text “MDOT" to 25000.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Finding a seasonal or full time job with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) now starts with one simple text.

MDOT is offering a series of virtual career fairs beginning Sept. 16. The events are part of an effort to fill around 100 seasonal positions -- including snowplow drivers.

To attend one of the events or learn more about the open positions simply text "MDOT" to 25000. The Sept. 16 event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The minimum requirement for positions is a valid Michigan Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL). All other training will be provided. The jobs typically run from October to April and are available in all regions of the state.

"The key thing is to look at our website," said MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults. "We get new positions posted nearly every single day."

Other available positions include electricians, internships, transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to look over current positions at www.Michigan.gov/MDOTJobs.

Those in need of a CDL certificate can obtain one in about one month. In Muskegon County, individuals who want to pursue a career as a commercial driver can become CDL-certified at Muskegon Community College.

"The demand has increased greatly," said MCC CDL Program Instructor Keith Knight. "Especially over the past few years. I've probably helped over 100 students graduate, and a lot of female students as a matter of fact."

Knight tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the CDL class at MCC is 160-hours of training. It includes everything from backing and maneuvering to pre-trip inspections and on the road driving in rural and urban locations.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.