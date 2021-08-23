MEA says vaccine mandates 'not necessary'

Michigan's largest teachers union says their members are 90% vaccinated already.

LANSING, Mich. — The FDA's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could open the door for a host of mandates, including for teachers.

Until today, the Michigan Education Association has supported the CDC guidelines on indoor masking and vaccinations when possible. But they're not in favor of any mandates.

"Our members are vaccinated over 90% right now according to our records, and so we believe a mandate right now is not necessary because so many of our educators were so proactive," said MEA Vice President Chandra Madaferri. "We recognize that there's often exemptions for health or religious reasons and that's okay. But then in lieu of that, we believe that there should be testing put in place and mass as well."

The FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday for those 16 and older. More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S. since December.

