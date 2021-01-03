Meals on Wheels Western Michigan expands due to an increase in senior population

In 2020 MOWWM served more than 7,000 clients and provided more than one million pounds of food through their senior pantry services.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM) has expanded into a new industrial space in Grandville. The new space, which was rented by Ottawa Kent Precious Metals (OKPM), increases the working capacity of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan by 75%.

The 14,971 square feet space is instrumental to Meals on Wheels due to increasing demand from the growing senior population and the growth of services due to the COVID pandemic.

“The senior population is growing very fast,” said Lisa Wideman, CEO of MOWWM. “And the food crisis that resulted from COVID showed us that we need to be ready for even larger numbers of hungry people than anyone expected. At one-point demand for our services had increased 35% over our normal. We met that demand without a waiting list. This additional space will ensure that no senior in Kent or Allegan County is put on a waiting list.“

In December of 2012, Meals on Wheels rented a portion of the building near the corner of Wilson and 28th in Grandville to house their commercial kitchen and administration offices.

At that time Meals on Wheels Western Michigan took over the lease contracts of Changing Thymes, Grandville Banquet Center and OKPM. MOWWM has grown tremendously in the last five years. In 2015, the organization was serving approximately 5,600 seniors a year and creating 550,000 meals.

In 2020 MOWWM served more than 7,000 clients and provided more than one million pounds of food through their senior pantry services and produced more than 625,000 meals for local seniors and another 300,000 for retail clients.

With the additional space MOWWM now occupies a total 35,000 square feet in downtown Grandville.

“It’s important that we keep looking to the future and how we can provide the best possible services to West Michigan seniors and our staff,” said Wideman. “Our vision is to have a community where no senior is hungry or forgotten and this space will help us do that.”

