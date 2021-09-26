Mecosta Co. police searching for driver who fled after crashing into tree

Police say the driver's 27-year-old passenger was left pinned inside the vehicle and later transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a driver who fled from a crash that left his passenger seriously injured.

Police say the crash happened Sunday on 13 Mile Road and 190th Avenue in Mecosta Township. A Ford F-150 was speeding on 13 Mile Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree, police say.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the driver fled from the scene, getting into a white Buick SUV that appeared to be following the F-150. Police say the driver's 27-year-old passenger was left pinned inside the vehicle and later transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies were unable to locate the driver in the area of the crash or local hospitals. They are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of the F-150 or the Buick SUV.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information on this accident should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office or Meceola Central Dispatch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.