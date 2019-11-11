MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. -- Three women were injured in two separate crashes Monday due to snowy road conditions.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 20 Mile Road near 20th Avenue in Fork Township. They found a 53-year-old Six Lakes woman lost control on snowy roads, left the roadway and rolled over.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 70th Avenue near 7 Mile Road in Morton Township. A 47-year-old Greenville woman lost control on the snowy road, left the roadway and struck a tree.

She and the passenger, an 86-year-old Mecosta woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.