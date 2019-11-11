MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. -- Three women were injured in two separate crashes Monday due to snowy road conditions.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 20 Mile Road near 20th Avenue in Fork Township. They found a 53-year-old Six Lakes woman lost control on snowy roads, left the roadway and rolled over.
She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids.
Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 70th Avenue near 7 Mile Road in Morton Township. A 47-year-old Greenville woman lost control on the snowy road, left the roadway and struck a tree.
She and the passenger, an 86-year-old Mecosta woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview.
