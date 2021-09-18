FOUND: Missing 84-year-old woman located

The woman was found in the woods behind her home. Police say she was suffering from hypothermia, but is expected to make a full recovery.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE 10:17 A.M.: Police say the missing woman was located in the woods behind her home Saturday morning. Authorities say that while she was coherent, she was suffering from hypothermia.

She has been transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating an elderly woman missing from Fork Township.

Police say the 84-year-old woman suffers from dementia and was seen leaving a home near Truman Road and 40th Avenue Friday afternoon on a white golf cart. She is described as 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact Mecosta County Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.

