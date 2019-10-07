MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Sandra Kinnally was last seen in the Tri-Lakes area of Morton Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have seen her or know of Kinnally's whereabouts, contact Central Dispatch or the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at 231-796-4811.

