CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has completed a preliminary investigation into the death of Taylor Ceepo, who collapsed during Sunday's Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

According to Dr. Thomas Gibson, his preliminary investigation "did not disclose a definitive cause of death. Further testing and a review of medical history will be conducted in an attempt to establish a cause of death, which may take on the order of weeks. No further information is available at this time."

Ceepo collapsed less than a mile from the finish line of the half marathon race.

“She was leaning way back and she was about to fall and crack her head,” fellow runner Michael Donley told WKYC in an exclusive interview. “I actually scooped her up and got her up under my arm.”

Medical staff were soon there, but it was too late. By the time Ceepo got to the hospital, she was gone.

Despite water stops every 1.7 miles and water sprayers, the heat index two hours into the race was about 80 degrees. Enough to cause some to collapse just feet from the finish line.

According to Cleveland Marathon medical provider, University Hospitals, the medical team on the course included nearly a hundred, combined of doctors, nurses, athletic trainers, physical trainers and paramedics. Medical staff stationed at all sixteen water stops, including the finish, and others on bicycles and golf carts.

Nearly 70 people were treated on the course for a variety of issues and injuries, but the majority of the ailments were heat related, including ten transported to UH.

Nearly 40 people have died on U.S. marathon courses going back to the mid-80s. Often, sudden cardiac arrest cause by a congenital defect is a common cause. But sodium and electrolyte imbalances are another.

Dr. Thomas Waters is the team physician for the Cleveland Indians and runs the Cleveland Clinic Emergency Department. He’s also the former Medical Director for the Cleveland Marathon. While he didn’t treat any of Sunday’s injured, he’s been in charge when marathon temps were warm and saw first-hand how it can impact runners.

“Heat stroke which is very dangerous and life threatening and something more rare but even more life threatening, exercise associated hyponatremia or basically a very low sodium level,” Dr. Waters said.



That can happen when people drink too much water. Many of Sunday's runners dealt with cramps, Dr. Waters says that can be the first sign of a heat emergency and dehydration might have played a part too.

