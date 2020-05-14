Meijer adjusting store hours, extending time for seniors, front line workers

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered age 60 and older.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Thursday it is adjusting store hours to allow more time for customers to get their shopping essentials and extending its store hours for seniors, those with health conditions and front line workers.

New store hours are as follows:

• Meijer stores will close overnight at midnight local time, beginning Friday, May 15, and will open each morning at 6 a.m. local time.

• Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

• Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

• Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered age 60 and older. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these groups.

