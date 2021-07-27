Meijer criticizes Dems on abortion amendment in spending bill

The Michigan Republican won't support a health department spending bill as long as the abortion provision isn't included.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In Washington, House Democrats have broken historical precedent by advancing a spending bill, but not excluding a controversial abortion provision.

The Hyde Amendment bans federally funded abortions. It's been on the books for nearly half a century. But President Biden is trying to lift it. And the Democratic House majority just passed a health department funding bill out of committee that - for the first time ever - excludes that Hyde Amendment provision. Republicans, like West Michigan's Peter Meijer, say there's no way they can support the funding package without it.

"What they have done is they've taken every opportunity to try to push forward and really push the envelope on any number of kind of progressive, wish list items," Meijer said. "And I don't blame a party for pushing forward, you know what they want to do, but to make that make everything else that our government functions contingent on getting, you know, their reach wish list items, it's not good faith negotiations. It's not the way that a governing party should be operating."

Meijer also says this move by Democrats hurts negotiations on other bills, like infrastructure.

The full interview with Rep. Meijer is below.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.