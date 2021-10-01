Meijer discusses infrastructure package

The West Michigan Republican says the current bill has been "poisoned" by Democrats.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Democrats desperately want to get passed has still not come up for a vote. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had hoped to get passage of the bill on Thursday, but the liberal wing of her party is holding up the bill.

Earlier today, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave spoke with Congressman Peter Meijer about a number of issues, including that infrastructure bill.

The freshman Republican representative admits there are several positive aspects of the plan. And, if it was being considered on its own merits, it would be a very different story. But Meijer says the fatal flaw is the way Democrats tied it to the budget reconciliation bill.

"You know, it passed out of the Senate, with good bipartisan support. But as soon as it came around to the house, Speaker Pelosi and then President Biden said they consider this bill to move in lockstep in tandem with budget reconciliation," Meijer said. "So you essentially just added a massive poison pill for anybody who wanted to consider the infrastructure package on its merits, because it will not move independently. And as much as they try to link and de-link...it is just a very fraught and broken process."

As of now, there is still no timetable for a vote on the infrastructure bill.

Meijer was also critical of the proposed $3.5 trillion budget bill Democrats are trying to pass through the reconciliation process, which would not require a single Republican vote.

"Despite the fact they had the slimmest majority either party has had in the house since World War II. And if they had one fewer Democratic senator, they'd be in the minority. Right?" Meijer said. "This is not an overwhelming mandate from the American people for wild restructuring. You know, this is essentially a caretaker administration right now, that is hanging on to the slimmest majorities by the narrowest of threads."

The federal government is also coming up on the debt limit. Fed Chair Janet Yellen says that unless Congress increases the debt limit, the United States will default on its loans, which could have a cascading financial fallout.

This process has historically been passed by both Republicans and Democrats. But now the minority GOP is telling the Democrats to do it on their own, again through the reconciliation process for which they are deriding the Dems for using on the budget.

"You know, you can look at it in two different ways: You can look at it as paying the bill that we've already racked up or, you know, clearing our limit so that we can add on a whole ton of new spending on a forward looking basis," Meijer said. "In prior times, when there has been a move to make it bipartisan, that has been through concessions. That is how you make something bipartisan, you give somebody else takes, I mean, that is the essence of negotiation. So this idea that Speaker Pelosi, leader Schumer and President Biden can just stay exactly where they are in demand, you know that others come to their position rather than having flexibility, rather than offering incentives, rather than engaging in the hard political work of negotiation, to me is pretty fanciful."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.