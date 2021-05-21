Meijer Gardens announces additional summer concert dates

Artist lineup, dates and prices for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens will be announced by Monday, June 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan will once again be filled with music this summer!

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced on Friday additional dates and information for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts, Tuesday Evening Music Club and the Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings.

These shows will include a solo Grand Rapids Symphony performance conducted by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops Conductor, the Grand Rapids Symphony with Pink Martini and another special show to be announced.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club brings talented local and regional musicians to the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater stage on Tuesday evenings in July and August starting at 7 p.m. Dates and full lineup can be viewed at MeijerGardens.org/tuesday. Tuesday Evening Music Club performances are free for members and included in admission for other guests.

The Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings feature members of the Grand Rapids Symphony and musicians from West Michigan led by violinist Haijin Choi. These chamber music performances happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and will feature combinations of violin, harp, marimba, mandolin, cello and more.

These five special performances are included with admission and will take place on Sunday June 6, June 27, July 18, August 29 and September 12.

The Sunday, July 18 performance will include a special opportunity for audience participation within the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden.

More information will be announced closer to the date. Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings performances are free for members and included in admission for other guests.

The 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens concert series is scheduled to take place in July, August and September. Artist lineup, dates and prices for the concerts will be announced by Monday, June 14.

Members of Meijer Gardens will have the first opportunity to buy tickets for the summer concert series during an exclusive two-week members only pre-sale that will begin on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

During the pre-sale, members will receive a $5 discount per ticket. To become a member or renew a membership, visit MeijerGardens.org/Membership.

Public ticket sales will begin on Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. and all tickets will be sold online at etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-etix (3849).

