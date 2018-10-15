GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is inviting West Michigan to enjoy some Fall festivities over the next two weeks. The popular attraction is holding a new event called 'Tuesdays at the Farm.' Public Relations Manager, John VanderHaagen promises a perfect combination of local talent and food.

"It is a great way to celebrate all things local. So, as part of this Chrysanthemums and More exhibition, which the theme is growing local, we really wanted to spotlight talent in town and some local events and local food trucks. So, it's really a great way to get folks out to Michigan's Farm Garden," he said.

"It is a hidden gem here at Meijer Gardens. It is working replica of a 1930's farm. There is a 3/4 scale replica of the home that Lena Meijer grew up in. She was Lena Raider at the time," VanderHaagen said. "It is just a really cool area of the gardens that shows off a working 1930's farm."

The local talent feature includes Hawks & Owls string band with accompanying square dance caller, Thom Peterson and his wife Karen.

"It's a traditional American form that we learned in school when we were little kids. Now, that I'm retired we thought we'd get into it. Karen has been calling for about 10 years. I've been calling for about 7 years," says Peterson.

"We love it. It is fun and active and helps people connect with what their grandparents did when they were young. It is inter-generational. It's a lot of fun to see kids of every age dancing."

Once guests work up an appetite they can sample several food items on the menu for the event.

"There is going to be one food truck 'The Everyday Chef & Wife.' They will have their food truck out here and there will also be some great food from our cafe," says VanderHaagen.

"One thing folks might not know is we have an active farm. We grow a lot of the food that supplies our cafe over in the gardens."

Jason and Kate McClearen are owners of the featured food truck. 'Tuesdays at the Farm' will be one of the last, if not the last, event of their season.

"I'm just really excited to be a part of it," says Kate. "It is like something you see in a movie. We love everything that Frederik Meijer Gardens put together. They just do a really great job with every event they do. We are really excited to be a part of the community and have everyone come out and try our food and square dance."

"We are bringing our signature local food. We have locally sourced turkey leg. We have hand cut fries that are seasoned. We have edible cookie dough We are going to have pull pork sandwiches. It is going to be a really great time and we love seeing everyone's smiling faces," said Jason.

In addition, the event will feature West Michigan beers, hot cider and adult cocktails. The cost is included with membership or the price of admission to the park. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Tuesdays at the Farm will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 16 and October 23.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM