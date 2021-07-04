Meijer sees possible Russian offensive in Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. — Russia is massing troops near Ukraine, escalating tensions in an area that's seen more fighting this year. And U-S Representative Peter Meijer wants the U-S to make sure they don't advance.
Meijer tweeted this week that it appears Russia is preparing an offensive against Ukraine, and that their provocation and attacks against sovereign nations will not go unanswered.
Meijer says, "But certainly stepped up intelligence, stepped up financial pressure, stepped up sanctions. And certainly making sure that the aggressor - in the case, Russia - but in any region, knows they cannot act with impunity. Because it's important to realize that Russia has an economy the size of Spain. This is a declining power seeking to have regional influence and they will do everything they can to destabilize countries on their periphery. They will do everything to try to check and hem in NATO expansion and the benefit of our allies. So, we need to make sure that we have all options on the table, but ensure that military conflict - an end I do not want to see and that frankly think most parties do not want to see - that that remains a last course and not the first."
Ukraine's president is calling for swift entrance to NATO as a member nation, which - he says - would end the Donbass War with Russia. Representative Meijer said Ukraine still has a ways to go to meet the criteria for NATO membership."
