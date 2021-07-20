Meijer to expand teacher discount prior to 2021 school year

To help teachers this upcoming school year, Meijer announced their 15 percent discount is expanding to more than 1,500 new items.

MICHIGAN, USA — In a particularly demanding year with the shift from remote to in-person learning, Meijer has announced one way they’re planning to help teachers for the upcoming schoolyear.

Their teacher discount will now include office furniture and kids’ clothing – adding to the more than 1,500 items to their annual 15 percent off discount.

As schools reopen for the upcoming year, cleaning products will also be a necessity for classrooms. Meijer also chose to expand the discount to all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues and baby wipes.

The sales will be offered to teachers in its 257 stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Meijer hopes to assist the many teachers nationwide that use their own salaries to supply and restocks their classrooms. The discounts will still be able to go towards classroom essentials like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks. Expanding the discounts to cover more departments is done in hopes of helping teachers save on their other essentials, on top their traditional supplies.

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent approximately $745 on supplies for the 2019/2020 school year, while only receiving a $212 classroom budget.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer.

“The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

Teachers are able to get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk each time they visit. They will receive a paper coupon that can be used at their convenience.

“There is already a lot of excitement for getting back to class, so we want to do our part in helping teachers across the Midwest,” Graceffa said. “Returning to school always holds special meaning, but thanks to local teachers this back-to-school season will represent even more as our communities take another step toward normalcy.”

The discount will also stack with the store’s mPerks Reward program on more than 300 items, dropping prices even further in the weeks leading up to the start of school.

