'We need the community support' | Mel Trotter opening new shelter in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With weeks of winter ahead of us, Mel Trotter Ministries is opening up a new location to help the homeless.

Their new overflow shelter opens tomorrow at 200 South Division.

People needing shelter can stay there day or night. It has 75 beds and lockers for people store their things.

Case managers are also available to help people move out of homelessness.

"We need the community support to help make this a reality. It will cost a lot of money to run this and operate it, but we're confident the community is going to support us," said Dennis Van Kampen, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. "Because we don't want anyone to freeze to death on the streets this winter."

If you would like to make a financial donation to Mel Trotter, you can give on their website here. You can give just once or make it a recurring gift.

