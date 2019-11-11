GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has dropped its curfews and will allow people to seek shelter at any time as temperatures drop.

The shelter put in effect their 'Code Blue' procedure Monday morning as winter weather rolled in Grand Rapids. The shelter, which typically houses about 280 people a night, is expecting anywhere from 450 to 500 people due to the freezing temperatures.

"Even when we run out of beds, what we will do is put mattresses on the floor for our men and women, so that we don't have to turn anyone away," said Mel Trotter's VP of communications Abbey Sladick. "Our chapel actually turns into an overflow shelter, so we have cots and mattresses that we put on the floor there."

Read more: Warming shelters open in Grand Rapids ahead of cold blast

Sladick said between Mel Trotter and other area shelters there are warm spaces open 24 hours a day for those in need of shelter.

Shelter employees will deploy Tuesday morning to conduct outreach with any individuals staying out in the cold.

"Anyone sleeping in doorways, sleeping under bridges or in encampments, we go out and try to build relationships with them and welcome them in," Sladick said. "If they are willing to come into the shelter, we provide transportation back here. If they are not willing, sometimes we will partner with Grand Rapids Police to do well checks for them to make sure they are safe and warm."

If you see someone out in the elements, you can call 9-1-1 to have police conduct a wellness check or to provide transport to one of the area shelters.

Mel Trotter is currently asking for donations of hats, gloves, boots and any other winter wear. They have a 'Code Blue' donation box in their lobby. Click here to learn about more ways to help.

