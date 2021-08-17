Memorial service announced for Kalamazoo County deputy

It will be held Sunday, Aug. 22 in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A memorial service for Kalamazoo County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Proxmire will be held Sunday, Aug. 22 in Kalamazoo. It will be held at 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium.

Those interested in attending are asked to arrive by noon. Masks will be required for the service.

Deputy Proxmire worked at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, four kids and parents. He loved being outdoors, including fishing, camping and hunting. He also was active in Scouts and 4-H.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller III described his deputy as someone who served with honor and dignity.

"We will not forget how he loved his family and the community. We will not forget how he cared deeply for the people he served for and with," Sheriff Fuller said.

Deputy Proxmire started his career in a newly-created position of court security deputy. He worked in the jail and then later moved to the role of Uniformed Services patrolling the community.

During his time with the force, Proxmire later served as a police instructor and field training officer.

He also volunteered in a temporary sergeant position.

Sheriff Fuller said the fallen deputy was known for building friendships and leading by example. He encouraged others to stay in shape and ran 5ks with coworkers.

Online condolences can be left at this website.

