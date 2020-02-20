MUSKEGON, Mich. — A deal to officially change the name of LC Walker Arena to Mercy Health Arena has been finalized.

In December, the $1.5 million dollar deal was initially approved but it hit a snag between the city and the owner of the Lumberjacks due to an increase from $20,000 to $25,000 in tickets purchased by the city annually.

On Wednesday a special meeting was held and some commissioners, like Teresa Emory, expressed their concern.

"I didn't like the split, this agreement was 50/50 before my tenure on the commission and then it went back to the table," says Emory.

The final vote was close but it narrowly passed 4 to 3. Muskegon's Mayor Stephon Gawron voted in favor because he believes you have to look at the big picture.

"In the scheme of things I'm not saying that $5,000 is not important but $5,000 when you look in the aggregate, of the entire agreement is minimal," says Gawron.

Representatives for Mercy Health were not in attendance at Wednesday's meeting.

