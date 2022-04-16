Mercy Health Arena to have a new name

This most recent name change comes three years after city commissioners voted to change the name from L.C. Walker Arena to Mercy Health Arena.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health Muskegon is changing its name to Trinity Health Muskegon and the arena's name will soon change to reflect that.

The arena will soon be called Trinity Health Arena.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's will also eventually be changed to Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

"As members of Trinity Health for 22 years, we are transforming our identity to assert our presence as one of Michigan’s largest health care systems, with a singular commitment to keeping our patients at the center of everything we do," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions.

"We are peeling back the layers to reveal a unified organization with a shared legacy and mission of service to the communities we're honored to serve."

Signage replacements for hospitals and the arena will occur in phases over the next eight months, followed by interior signage being changed through 2023.

