MUSKEGON, Mich. —

Twenty-five hundred runners are participating in tomorrow’s Mercy Health Seaway Run in downtown Muskegon benefiting the Muskegon YMCA and 1-in-21 healthy community initiative.

The decades-old race offers 5K, 10K, and half-marathon courses along the lake shore.

Race director Andrew Buikema says the weather should be great Saturday. However, the course has been changed due to flooding on the bike path along Muskegon.

“It’s going to be a great day for our participants,” Buikema said.

Race day parking:

Public parking in the downtown area. Additional parking is on Shoreline Drive at Heritage Landing and the Mart Dock.

Event check-in and packet pick-up:

Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at LC Walker Arena, 955 Fourth Street, Muskegon.

Saturday, June 22, starting at 6 a.m. at LC Walker Arena.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.