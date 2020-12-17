Mercy Health workers demand safer working conditions

Not only do they say masks are being reused, but gowns are shared between workers.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Frontline medical workers at Mercy Health gathered Wednesday night to stand united.

"Its not safe for any of us," says lab assistant Darla Gallegos. "Us, our families, you, nobody."

The goal of the gathering, demanding hospital management provide better protection for its frontline workers.

"We do not feel we are being valued by this organization," says Elise Pavlige, a nurse for Mercy Health. "You are not listening to our cries for help, nor our ideas how things could be made better."

Mercy Health staff and representatives from the Service Employees International Union held a vigil to show support for the frontline workers. Employees at the hospital say they are severely understaffed.

"There's days there's not enough staff where we don't even get a break," explains Gallegos.

They also are lacking proper Personal Protective Equipment, like masks and gowns.

"The N95 masks, we've been reusing those from the beginning," says Gallegos.

Not only do they say masks are being reused, but gowns are shared between workers.

"You're getting into somebody else's dirty, sweaty gown," says patient care assistant Cassidy Hobby.

The employees say they've talked to hospital management for months with no real response. Now the SEIU has also stepped in.

"We know we can do better," says Ken Haney, Executive Vice President of SEIU Healthcare Michigan. "It's just we can't get management to come to the table and even talk to us."

In a statement put out before the gathering, Mercy Health said in part, it "has maintained an adequate supply of PPE through the COVID-19 pandemic". The hospital also says it is meeting with union leadership to address concerns, despite claims from its workers.

In the meantime, staff are thankful for support from the community.

"The community has really come together, brings us snack bags, meals," says Gallegos. "It's great to at least have the community on our side. It would be nice if Mercy would make sure we're at least fed."