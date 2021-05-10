Metro Health Farmer's Market set to open May 13

The market opens Thursday, May 13 and runs each Thursday through early October from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Metro Health - University of Michigan Health Farmer's Market is set to open for the season on Thursday, May 13.

When the market opens for the season, 34 vendors will be on-site at Metro Health's Wyoming campus, where the community can purchase fresh produce and products, while supporting farms and small businesses.

There will also be artisan vendors selling handmade items including clothes and wooden toys.

“We are taking all of the precautions to keep our vendors and shoppers safe and look forward to another great season at the market,” said Michelle Rademacher, head of community outreach, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health.

Though the market is outdoors, vendor will be wearing masks and customers will be encourage wear them as well. To continue to prevents the spread of COVID-19, vendors will be safely spaced apart, and there will be signs reminding customers to social distance.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations through the market.

The market opens Thursday, May 13 and runs each Thursday through early October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit here.

