Metro Health now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

MICHIGAN, USA — Metro Health is now joining the growing list of West Michigan hospitals requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they announced Friday.

The University of Michigan hospital system has 33 locations in West Michigan, employing thousands in the area. Their announcement comes on the same day as the University of Michigan stated they are requiring the vaccine for all students and staff.

Hospital administration says the decision was made in light of the Delta variant and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

All employees, medical staff, contractors, students and volunteers will be required to get vaccinated.

Their policy will soon address exemptions, as well as protocols to be implemented like COVID-19 testing, mandatory mask use and social distancing.

Their staff already has a vaccination rate over 70 percent, officials said. With the new requirement, the organization hopes to increase this number to help protect patients and staff.

The same announcement was made by Trinity Health in early June and by Spectrum Health on Wednesday.

