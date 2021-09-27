Metro Health officially changes its name to University of Michigan Health-West

The name change emphasizes a focus on West Michigan and highlights their affiliation with the University of Michigan Health.

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health has officially changed its name to University of Michigan Health-West.

Announced earlier this year, you'll start to notice updated signage for the health system's new name gradually.

Physicians and staff will receive new lab coats and uniforms over time, and the transition is expected to continue into 2022.

Throughout the process, the experience for patients will be seamless. They will not need to change anything in the way they connect with services.

“University of Michigan Health-West will have the same progressive, patient-focused culture as when we were known as Metro Health or Metropolitan Hospital or Grand Rapids Osteopathic Hospital,” said Dr. Peter Hahn, President and CEO, University of Michigan Health-West. “Our founding physicians would be proud of our identity today, as part of one of the world’s greatest health systems.”

The former Metro Health became an affiliate of University of Michigan Health at the end of 2016.

Earlier this year, the state granted approval to launch Michigan’s first new open-heart surgery program in nearly 20 years at the location.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.