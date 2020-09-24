Michigan Legislature approves automatic expungement bills

The process, which would begin in 2023, would be automated — so people convicted of crimes wouldn't have to apply.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan would automatically expunge the criminal records of hundreds of thousands of residents under sweeping “clean slate” bills that received final legislative approval on Thursday.

The process, which would begin in 2023, would be automated — so people convicted of crimes wouldn't have to apply.

They would be eligible seven years after their misdemeanor sentence and, in the case of a felony, 10 years.

Those with certain convictions wouldn't be eligible. The package also would let people with misdemeanor pot convictions clear the offenses beginning in January if they wouldn't have been crimes before voters’ legalization of marijuana in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.