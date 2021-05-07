Michigan: 54% vaccinated, including residents outside state

The adjusted number includes residents vaccinated out of state and in federal programs

Michigan says 54% of adults ages 16 and up had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, a roughly 2.5 percentage point jump after factoring in people who were vaccinated outside the state or at federal facilities.

The addition of 227,000 residents to the count Friday puts Michigan close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen says is needed to allow in-person work in offices.

The reopening step will occur two weeks after the milestone is reached. Officials say a new tracker uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can access data from out-of-state providers and veterans hospitals.

