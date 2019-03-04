LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced today it has recovered almost $29,000 in past-due child support payments going back 10 years.

Richard Slone's daughter and her mother relied on state aid, but he was buying million-dollar homes in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, a press release from the AG's office said. He earned tens of thousands of dollars on his paintings commissioned by celebrities, traveling with the likes of Eminem and Emanuel Stewart.

After opening an investigation, the Attorney General's Office prosecuted Slone after he consistently failed to make child support payments.

“We believe in bringing deadbeat parents to justice and collecting the child support payments vulnerable families are owed,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Those seeking to shirk their responsibility as parents should heed this warning: This office will do everything we can to find you and make certain your families are properly supported.”

Failing to pay child support is a felony in Michigan. The Attorney General's Office regularly pursues deadbeat parents across the nation to collect payment on Michigan enforceable-support orders.

The Attorney General's Financial Crimes Division has collected more than $270 million for more than 19,000 Michigan children whose parents failed to support them.

